Superintendent receives bus license amid driver shortage

Byron, Mich. (WJRT) - On the typical school day you can find Byron Area Schools Superintendent, Bob Cassiday, in his office fulfilling his superintendent duties. But after hours, Cassiday’s office becomes a school bus.

“This is my 22nd year in education and my first year as a bus driver,” Cassiday said.

Not unlike other school districts, Cassiday’s district is facing a bus driver shortage. On an average year he hires eight to ten drivers. This year, he only has five.

The struggle to find new drivers meant Cassiday deciding to receive his own bus driver’s license to help pitch in with bus routes.

“If a driver is sick or like tonight, taking the soccer team the five regular drivers are going to be on their elementary run, they can’t get back in time for when this bus has to leave,” Cassiday said. “I just fill in where I’m needed, you know why not?”

Since starting his part time role as a bus driver he’s discovered many similarities between his two jobs.

“On one end I need to plan to acquire the resources as the superintendent and as the bus driver I have to plan on making sure those resources are used well,” Cassiday said.

And has also experienced the roadblocks drivers face.

“If they do not make six hours a day to qualify for insurance they don’t get benefits,” Cassiday said. “In a small district like ours we can’t pay a huge amount. It’s a total movement that we need to improve on.”

Until he finds the drivers he needs, from this vantage point, he’s seeing his students and school in a whole new way.

“Being able to interact with them on the bus allows them to become familiar with me and I get to see the personality that they are,” Cassiday said. “It’s a great benefit, I love it.”

Byron Area Schools is not the only district looking for drivers. If you’re interested in applying you can reach out to your local school district for more information.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.