Suspect with knife dies after being shot by deputies

Michigan State Police investigating an officer-involved shooting in Berrien County.
Michigan State Police investigating an officer-involved shooting in Berrien County.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:22 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A suspect is dead after being shot by deputies in Berrien County.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday at Franklin Woods in Niles Charter Township.

Deputies found a man armed with a knife, which he reportedly refused to drop. They used a shotgun to try and incapacitate him, but the deputies say the suspect charged at them, which is when they used lethal force.

The man died. An autopsy will be conducted this week.

Police tell 16 News Now he lived in one of the homes in the mobile home park after being recently paroled from prison.

The two Berrien County Sheriff’s Deputies are not injured. They are on paid administrative leave while Michigan State Police investigates and reviews their body camera footage.

When their investigation is completed, information will be forwarded to the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office for an independent review to determine if the deputies’ actions were justified.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

