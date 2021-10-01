Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two people are dead and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after an overnight crash in Tuscola County.

Michigan State Police say the four people were riding in a 2009 Ford Fusion southbound on Bray Road around 12:20 a.m. when the 21-year-old male driver from Mt. Morris went off the road and into a ditch near Birch Run Road.

The car overturned and slammed into a tree. The Mt. Morris man and a 23-year-old male passenger from Traverse City both were pronounced dead on the scene.

FlightCare helicopters airlifted a 22-year-old woman and 20-year-old man from Clio to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the Mt. Morris man may have been speeding and intoxicated when the crash happened. Michigan State Police will continue looking into how the crash happened.

