Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County

Michigan State Police believe the Mt. Morris man behind the wheel was speeding and intoxicated
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road in Tuscola County.(source: Michigan State Police)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two people are dead and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after an overnight crash in Tuscola County.

Michigan State Police say the four people were riding in a 2009 Ford Fusion southbound on Bray Road around 12:20 a.m. when the 21-year-old male driver from Mt. Morris went off the road and into a ditch near Birch Run Road.

The car overturned and slammed into a tree. The Mt. Morris man and a 23-year-old male passenger from Traverse City both were pronounced dead on the scene.

FlightCare helicopters airlifted a 22-year-old woman and 20-year-old man from Clio to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the Mt. Morris man may have been speeding and intoxicated when the crash happened. Michigan State Police will continue looking into how the crash happened.

