Warm & sunny

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With a warm front to the north and high pressure to the east, we’ll see sunny skies and warm temps this afternoon! As our next low pressure system and front approach, clouds move in tomorrow followed by some rain.

Today will be filled with sunshine with SW winds at 5-10mph. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s!

Tonight we’re mainly clear with lows only in the mid 50s as winds stay around 5-10mph out of the SW.

We’ll start tomorrow with some clouds and spend most of the day dry. You’ll notice increasing cloud cover throughout the day before the arrival of scattered showers in the evening.

Highs tomorrow will still be in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees with a SW wind at 5-10mph.

Sunday’s highs will be in the mid and upper 60s with passing showers. The chance of rain lingers into Monday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.