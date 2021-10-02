Community sports blue in stadium to welcome back Flushing High School running back

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - After suffering from a major knee injury, 4 surgeries and weeks in the hospital, Flushing High School senior, Malaki Edwards, finally stepped back on to his field.

“It’s a great night to be out,” Edwards said. “Glad to be out of the hospital, glad to be back with my family, great to have the community support, seeing all they’ve done for me, they’re keeping me going through this fight.”

Friday night, Flushing High School seniors were honored for their final season with Edwards getting the chance to stand by their side.

Looking out into the crowd, his community all wore blue for his number 22.

“It’s a family and if I’m not here the next man stands up and we keep fighting and keep winning.”

Head football coach Marcus Endicott says he was devastated to see Edwards injury, dedicating every game to him.

“To see Malaki stay so strong and get through this, to this point has been inspiring to us as a team and to me as a person,” Endicott said. “I just want to play really hard for Malaki because that’s the type of person he was. He does everything 110 percent and we’re gonna try to live up to his standard.”

While he has a long road to recovery, his spirits are still high though the fight.

“It’s just testing my will,” Edwards said. “God’s given me the will to keep fighting and with my friends, family, community support, just having this fight, it’s gonna be good.”

There’s not a timeline for Edwards’ recovery but as he’s pushing himself so he can get back out on the field someday.

The community has set up a support fund for his family. To donate you can Venmo Coach Shawn Andrews @Shawn-Andrews-37 or make a check donation to the Flushing High School Athletic Department with attention to Adam Smith.

