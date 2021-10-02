Expert says Michigan redistricting panel can make maps more fair

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - An expert has told Michigan’s redistricting commission that some of its draft congressional maps would be more fair to Democrats than current gerrymandered seats but legislative districts, especially in the House, would still favor Republicans.

Lisa Handley is a consultant who was hired to advise the 13-member panel and presented it with partisan-fairness data Friday. The commission, which voters empowered to draw district lines instead of partisan lawmakers, is expected to make adjustments before voting on draft proposals.

Residents will be able to share their thoughts about those maps at five public hearings Oct. 18-26.

