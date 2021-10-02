Advertisement

(SMMT) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Summit Therapeutics Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Summit Therapeutics Inc. ("Summit" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SMMT).

On September 21, 2021, Summit disclosed in an SEC filing that the FDA disagrees with its proposed change to the primary endpoint and subsequently implemented in the ongoing Phase III Ri-CoDIFy trials.

Following this news, Summit's stock price fell 20.06% on September 22, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or a Summit shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

