JR’s Friday Night Weather Report

We certainly had a taste of late summer Friday as bright sunshine and light south-southwesterly breezes combined to push temperatures well into the 70s. Some high clouds will drift overhead through the night, but with that southerly component to the wind holding, temperatures early Saturday morning will be staying in the 50s. That’s a good bit above average for early October.

Saturday will begin with a decent amount of sunshine and mild temperatures. If you have some yard work to do, I suggest you take advantage of the dry start to the day. The trend will be for clouds to increase quickly into the afternoon as high temperatures move into the upper 70s. By day’s end, some rain will be moving in from the west. Once here, the rain will likely stick around for a while.

You’ll want to keep your umbrella handy Sunday and Monday. Periods of rain and rain showers look to be a good bet. We may even hear some rumbles of thunder on Sunday. Even with that chance of rain holding, highs Sunday should still manage to sneak into the 70s. On ABC12 News, we will tell you what will happen to our temperatures as the rain lingers into next week. - JR