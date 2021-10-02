Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Our run of dry weather has run out.

Look for scattered showers overnight with a more steady rain at times on Sunday.

Some rumbles of thunder are also possible.

Rain amounts could be a bit heavy in some spots by Sunday tonight with amounts near an inch.

Despite the rain, temperatures will still run a bit above our normal of the mid 60s this time of year.

Overnight, we’ll dip to the low to mid 60s courtesy of a southerly breeze.

We’ll claw our way into the low 70s Sunday.

Damp weather continues into Monday of next week.

I’ll time out the rain and show how much we can expect on ABC12 News after football.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.