Michigan reports a daily average of 4,029 COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported a higher daily average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in nearly five months on Friday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 8,058 new COVID-19 illnesses for Thursday and Friday for a total of 1,030,633. The daily average of 4,029 newly confirmed cases continues to be the highest rating since early May.

State health officials reported 79 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Thursday and Friday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 21,077.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing decreased by nearly half with 21,055 tests completed on Thursday. The percentage of positive tests decreased significantly from the beginning of the weeks readings, lowering all the way down to 8.66% on Thursday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses continued increasing. As of Thursday, 1,667 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 46 more than Monday. Of those, 1,585 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care has remained the same since the last reading. As of Friday, Michigan hospitals were treating 436 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 217 of them were on ventilators.

Since Wednesday, there are no new COVID-19 patient in intensive care and 18 more on ventilators.

Michigan has distributed over 13.376 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 7.190 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.510 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 675,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.97 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.488 million people statewide. A total of 58.0% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 67.8% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 37,695 cases and 961 deaths, which is an increase of 267 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 23,183 cases and 630 deaths, which is an increase of 204 cases.

Arenac, 1,351 cases and 31 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Bay, 12,286 cases and 355 deaths, which is an increase of 159 cases.

Clare, 2,603 cases and 91 deaths, which is an increase of 39 cases.

Gladwin, 2,397 cases and 62 deaths, which is an increase of 33 cases.

Gratiot, 3,867 cases and 119 deaths, which is an increase of 62 cases.

Huron, 3,400 cases and 82 deaths, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Iosco, 2,332 cases and 80 deaths, which is an increase of 40 cases and one death.

Isabella, 6,712 cases and 99 deaths, which is an increase of 87 cases.

Lapeer, 8,853 cases and 225 deaths, which is an increase of 68 cases and two deaths.

Midland, 8,352 cases and 115 deaths, which is an increase of 76 cases and four deaths.

Ogemaw, 1,901 cases and 45 deaths, which is an increase of 39 cases.

Oscoda, 690 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Roscommon, 1,847 cases and 56 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Sanilac, 4,008 cases and 122 deaths, which is an increase of 32 cases and two deaths.

Shiawassee, 6,650 cases and 117 deaths, which is an increase of 49 cases.

Tuscola, 5,661 cases and 170 deaths, which is an increase of 78 cases.

