Nice weather wraps up as rain returns to the forecast this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Our beautiful stretch of weather will be coming to a close as we head into the weekend as rain chances return to the forecast.

Today will start with a mixture of clouds and sunshine but as we progress through the day, clouds will increase and so will rain chances. This afternoon and evening there is a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms to develop but these should remain rather isolated so must of us will stay dry with mostly cloudy skies. All of Mid-Michigan will see a very mild day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Better chances for rain arrive tonight with scattered showers moving through.

Into tomorrow, scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through all day long in Mid-Michigan. Some of these storms could bring some heavier rain to the area. Temperatures will be held in check more because of the clouds/rain so highs will be in the lower 70s. Showers are expected to linger into Monday as well with highs in the 60s to near 70.

Tuesday/Wednesday appear to be mostly dry but rain will quickly return to the forecast by the end of the week as our unsettled weather continues. There is some uncertainty with how the forecast will pan out at the end of the week but right now, prepare for some rain and above normal temperatures.

