U.S. surpasses 700,000 deaths to COVID-19

The last 100,000 deaths were recorded in just 3 1/2 months and occurred when vaccines were available to anyone over the age of 12 who wanted them
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
UNDATED. (AP) - The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 700,000. It’s a grim and frustrating milestone as the nation confronts a surge in infections and deaths driven by the delta variant and the refusal of millions of Americans to get vaccinated.

The last 100,000 deaths were recorded in just 3 1/2 months and occurred when vaccines were available to anyone over the age of 12 who wanted them.

That’s deeply frustrating to doctors, public health officials and the American public because vaccinations overwhelmingly prevent deaths, hospitalizations and serious illness.

