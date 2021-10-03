Advertisement

26-year old man shot and killed in Burton

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURTON Mich. (WJRT) -Burton Police are investigating a homicide after finding a man shot to death.

Officers were called to a home on Tanglewood Lane to find 26-year old Ivbran Otis Martin Junior dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

A woman at the scene was taken into custody--another male suspect was also later taken in.

Both are currently being held at the Genesee County Jail awaiting charges.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Burton Police.

Stay with ABC 12 as the investigation continues.

