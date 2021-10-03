26-year old man shot and killed in Burton

BURTON Mich. (WJRT) -Burton Police are investigating a homicide after finding a man shot to death.

Officers were called to a home on Tanglewood Lane to find 26-year old Ivbran Otis Martin Junior dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

A woman at the scene was taken into custody--another male suspect was also later taken in.

Both are currently being held at the Genesee County Jail awaiting charges.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Burton Police.

