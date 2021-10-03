Advertisement

Expert: Michigan redistricting panel can make maps fairer

Michigan Redistricting Commission seeks public comment
Michigan Redistricting Commission seeks public comment(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) (AP) - An expert has told Michigan’s redistricting commission that some of its draft congressional maps would be fairer to Democrats than current gerrymandered seats but legislative districts - especially in the House - would still favor Republicans.

Lisa Handley, a consultant who was hired to advise the 13-member panel, provided it with partisan-fairness data Friday.

The commission, which voters empowered to draw district lines instead of partisan lawmakers, is expected to make changes before voting on draft proposals.

Residents will be able to weigh in on those maps at five public hearings Oct. 18-26.

