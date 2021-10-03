FBI locates suspect in University of Michigan shooting threats

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - The University of Michigan’s Public Safety Department sent a notice about an investigation involving a threat towards women on the Ann Arbor campus.

Following the FBI investigation, they say there is nothing to suggest possible harm to the community.

The threat alleged someone was planning to shoot every woman they see on Monday. That caught the attention of Michigan State Police and campus authorities Saturday afternoon, and the FBI was able to identify and interview the person suspected of posting the threat.

A spokesperson for the FBI Detroit Field Office confirmed they had identified a person from out-of-state who they believed posted the threat but did not give more information about where the person lives or if criminal charges are coming.

