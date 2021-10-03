Advertisement

FBI locates suspect in University of Michigan shooting threats

Following the FBI investigation, they say there is nothing to suggest possible harm to the community
By Michael Nafso
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - The University of Michigan’s Public Safety Department sent a notice about an investigation involving a threat towards women on the Ann Arbor campus.

Following the FBI investigation, they say there is nothing to suggest possible harm to the community.

The threat alleged someone was planning to shoot every woman they see on Monday. That caught the attention of Michigan State Police and campus authorities Saturday afternoon, and the FBI was able to identify and interview the person suspected of posting the threat.

A spokesperson for the FBI Detroit Field Office confirmed they had identified a person from out-of-state who they believed posted the threat but did not give more information about where the person lives or if criminal charges are coming.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Taliban says blast in Afghanistan’s Kabul kills several civilians
Former President Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account
A soggy Sunday
Kevin’s Weather Forecast
U.S. surpasses 700,000 deaths to COVID-19