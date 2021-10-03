Advertisement

Former President Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

The motion claims that the company is censoring Trump and violating his First Amendment rights
Published: Oct. 3, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) - Former President Donald Trump is asking a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account.

The company suspended his account in January after the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. On Friday, Trump’s attorneys filed a motion in Miami federal court for a preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO, Jack Dorsey. The motion claims that the company is censoring Trump and violating his First Amendment rights.

Twitter did not comment on Trump’s filing on Saturday. At the time of the ban, Twitter cited concerns Trump would incite more violence.

Trump had about 89 million followers before the ban.

He also remains suspended from other accounts like YouTube and Facebook.

