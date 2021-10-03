Heavy rain possible today with thunderstorms in the mix

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Rain and storms are likely today as a slow-moving cold front slides through Mid-Michigan. Rain is likely this morning and then more scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon. These storms won’t be in a hurry to get anywhere so we may see some heavy rain in parts of the area. Most of the area will see 0.50″ to 1.00″ of rain but there could be locally higher rainfall totals. The best advice for today is to find a nice Halloween movie to watch inside because it’s going to be a wet and damp day outdoors with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Scattered showers and storms are likely tonight as well and then into Monday, these showers will gradually wrap up throughout the day. We should begin to dry out by the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. We see a break from rain on Tuesday/Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 70s.

Above normal temperatures will continue into the end of the week and next weekend. Our next chance for rain will come Thursday and Friday with rain possibly sticking around through Saturday as well.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.