Mother and son dial up a big win at Grand Rapids ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WJRT) AP) - The grand prize winner of ArtPrize is an old phone booth on a pedestrian bridge in Grand Rapids.

Not just any phone booth.

“Before You Go” allows people to listen to advice about life recorded by more than 100 local residents and others.

The mother-son team of Monica Pritchard and Christian Reichle won the $50,000 prize Friday.

Pritchard says she and her son didn’t enter the competition to win it.

They just wanted to share the stories of other people.

ArtPrize ends this weekend, but people still can experience “Before You Go.”

The phone line where the messages are recorded can be accessed by calling 1-(888)-665-2036.

