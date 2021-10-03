Advertisement

Taliban says blast in Afghanistan’s Kabul kills several civilians

The bomb Sunday targeted the Eidgah Mosque in Kabul where a memorial service was happening for the mother of Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid
(AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN (AP) - A Taliban spokesman says a bomb has exploded in a mosque entrance in the Afghan capital leaving a “number of civilians dead.”

The bomb Sunday targeted the Eidgah Mosque in Kabul where a memorial service was happening for the mother of Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, attacks by Islamic State group militants against them have risen. The increase has raised the possibility of a wider conflict between the two extremist groups.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

FBI locates suspect in University of Michigan shooting threats
Former President Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account
A soggy Sunday
Kevin’s Weather Forecast
U.S. surpasses 700,000 deaths to COVID-19