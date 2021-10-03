Taliban says blast in Afghanistan’s Kabul kills several civilians
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN (AP) - A Taliban spokesman says a bomb has exploded in a mosque entrance in the Afghan capital leaving a “number of civilians dead.”
The bomb Sunday targeted the Eidgah Mosque in Kabul where a memorial service was happening for the mother of Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, attacks by Islamic State group militants against them have risen. The increase has raised the possibility of a wider conflict between the two extremist groups.
