Taliban says blast in Afghanistan’s Kabul kills several civilians

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN (AP) - A Taliban spokesman says a bomb has exploded in a mosque entrance in the Afghan capital leaving a “number of civilians dead.”

The bomb Sunday targeted the Eidgah Mosque in Kabul where a memorial service was happening for the mother of Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, attacks by Islamic State group militants against them have risen. The increase has raised the possibility of a wider conflict between the two extremist groups.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.