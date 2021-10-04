Advertisement

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by the Aytu BioPharma, Inc. Board of Directors

Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU).

If you are a stockholder of Aytu BioPharma, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/aytu/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-potential-breaches-of-fiduciary-duty-by-the-aytu-biopharma-inc-board-of-directors-301392097.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC

