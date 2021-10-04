Advertisement

BancorpSouth Announces Third Quarter Earnings Webcast Schedule

Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUPELO, Miss., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) will release third-quarter 2021 earnings on Monday, October 25, 2021, after the close of the financial markets. It will also hold its regularly scheduled earnings webcast on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

The webcast is live coverage of management's conference call with analysts and can be found by visiting: www.BancorpSouth.com/Webcast. This will be an interactive session between management and analysts; others may listen to the live broadcast as it happens. The conference call will also be available in archived format at the same address.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $28 billion in assets.  BancorpSouth operates approximately 315 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois.  BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com; "Like" us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter and Instagram:  @MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

