Brawl disrupts football game between Genesee High School and International Academy of Flint

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Friday evening’s football game between Genesee High School and the International Academy of Flint ended early after a brawl broke out in the second quarter.

An argument started before halftime and quickly turned into a physical altercation.

“We are extremely disappointed in the lack of sportsmanship demonstrated by the opposing team Friday night,” says a statement issued by Genesee High School on Monday.

Genesee school officials credited staff, police and parents for going “above and beyond” to ensure nobody else was injured.

Genesee High School is investigating the incident with International Academy and the Genesee Township Police Department. Genesee schools have canceled all future regular season games against International Academy of Flint “for the safety of our school community.”

ABC12 has reached out to International Academy of Flint and Genesee Township Police for comment.

