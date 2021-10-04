Burton man found shot and killed at a residence

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A 26-year-old man died early Saturday after a shooting inside a Burton residence.

Police say Ivbran Otis Martin Jr. died in the living room of a residence in the 1200 block of Tanglewood Lane around 4:35 a.m. Saturday after a shooting. The residence is located in the Green Briar mobile home community at I-475 and Bristol Road.

The Burton Police Department arrested a woman at the scene in connection with Martin’s death. A male was arrested about 12 hours later on Saturday evening and both suspects were taken to the Genesee County Jail, where they were awaiting formal charges Monday.

Anyone with information on Martin’s shooting should call the Burton Police Department at 810-742-2542 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-422-JAIL.

