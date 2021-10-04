Advertisement

Canada invokes 1977 U.S. treaty in Enbridge Line 5 pipeline dispute

A Enbridge company diver inspecting Line 5 under the Straits of Mackinac. (UPEC Courtesy Photo)
A Enbridge company diver inspecting Line 5 under the Straits of Mackinac. (UPEC Courtesy Photo)(WLUC)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Canada is getting deeply involved in a dispute over an oil pipeline in Michigan.

Canada informed a judge that it is invoking a 1977 treaty with the United States. That step should suspend a lawsuit by Michigan to shut down the pipeline.

Canadian officials raised concerns earlier this year that shutting down Enbridge’s Line 5 would cost jobs in both countries.

Line 5 is operated by Enbridge. It runs from Wisconsin to Michigan to Ontario, Canada. A section of the pipeline is in the Great Lakes above Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel say Line 5 is risky and should be shut down. Enbridge plans to build an underwater tunnel to protect the pipeline under a deal made with Whitmer’s predecessor, Gov. Rick Snyder.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning an extensive study of the pipeline tunnel plan before construction can begin.

Whitmer ordered Enbridge to shut down the pipeline entirely by last May, but the company ignored her request and the pipeline has remained in operation continuously all year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

The site is located in front of Fashion Square Mall at the former Sears auto building in...
Covenant HealthCare reopens drive-thru COVID-19 testing site
COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Saginaw County
COVID-19 testing on the rise in Saginaw County
Craig William Harding
Police looking for missing 66-year-old with dementia
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan reports over 8,700 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend