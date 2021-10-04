Canada invokes 1977 U.S. treaty in Enbridge Line 5 pipeline dispute

DETROIT (AP) - Canada is getting deeply involved in a dispute over an oil pipeline in Michigan.

Canada informed a judge that it is invoking a 1977 treaty with the United States. That step should suspend a lawsuit by Michigan to shut down the pipeline.

Canadian officials raised concerns earlier this year that shutting down Enbridge’s Line 5 would cost jobs in both countries.

Line 5 is operated by Enbridge. It runs from Wisconsin to Michigan to Ontario, Canada. A section of the pipeline is in the Great Lakes above Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel say Line 5 is risky and should be shut down. Enbridge plans to build an underwater tunnel to protect the pipeline under a deal made with Whitmer’s predecessor, Gov. Rick Snyder.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning an extensive study of the pipeline tunnel plan before construction can begin.

Whitmer ordered Enbridge to shut down the pipeline entirely by last May, but the company ignored her request and the pipeline has remained in operation continuously all year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.