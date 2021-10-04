Advertisement

Caro Schools target of lawsuit alleging hazing of J-V football player in 2017-18

Former student claims incidents happened in locker room.
Lawsuit filed against Caro Schools
Lawsuit filed against Caro Schools(WJRT)
By Terry Camp
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Claims of hazing and sexual assault are part of a lawsuit filed in federal court against the Caro School district.

A former junior varsity football player says the incidents happened in the locker room years ago.

He says when he told his coach, nothing was done.

The lawsuit claims there were police and school investigations into the allegations, but there were never any criminal charges issued.

The John Doe lawsuit has been filed against the Caro Community Schools, claiming the then-junior varsity football player’s Title IX right and civil rights were violated.

The allegations stem from the 2017 and 2018 school years.

There are claims the unidentified person was pinned down by teammates and sexually assaulted. The lawsuit states that the football player told his coach, about the incident, but no action was taken. The coach is no longer with the district.

The student-athlete says three similar incidents happened after that original alleged assault.

The lawsuit claims the coach did not tell call police or inform John Doe’s parents about the original incident.

According to the complaint, the Caro Police investigated the allegations and at this point, its not clear if that investigation has ended. We could not reach Caro Police for comment.

The school also did a Title IX investigation, where the lawsuit states the Caro Schools recognized “the systematic nature of bullying, hazing and sexual harassment on the Caro High School football teams that John Due was subject to in a letter that was sent to his parents on August 15, 2020.”

The lawsuit states the student-athlete transferred to another school district in 2019 and while it is asking for compensatory damages, it does state a specific financial figure.

There was no comment from the school district or its attorney about the lawsuit and it should be noted the district has a new superintendent this school year.

We did not receive a call back from the Lansing area law firm that is representing John Doe in this matter.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Residents speak in community conversation with Flint Police Dpt.
Residents speak in community conversation with Flint Police Department
Recall language approved against Matt Smith
Recall language has been approved against Davison school board member
Recall language approved against Matt Smith
Recall language approved against Davison board member Matt Smith
Saginaw Gun Amnesty Day
Saginaw to hold gun and ammo amnesty day event Saturday