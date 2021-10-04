Caro Schools target of lawsuit alleging hazing of J-V football player in 2017-18

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Claims of hazing and sexual assault are part of a lawsuit filed in federal court against the Caro School district.

A former junior varsity football player says the incidents happened in the locker room years ago.

He says when he told his coach, nothing was done.

The lawsuit claims there were police and school investigations into the allegations, but there were never any criminal charges issued.

The John Doe lawsuit has been filed against the Caro Community Schools, claiming the then-junior varsity football player’s Title IX right and civil rights were violated.

The allegations stem from the 2017 and 2018 school years.

There are claims the unidentified person was pinned down by teammates and sexually assaulted. The lawsuit states that the football player told his coach, about the incident, but no action was taken. The coach is no longer with the district.

The student-athlete says three similar incidents happened after that original alleged assault.

The lawsuit claims the coach did not tell call police or inform John Doe’s parents about the original incident.

According to the complaint, the Caro Police investigated the allegations and at this point, its not clear if that investigation has ended. We could not reach Caro Police for comment.

The school also did a Title IX investigation, where the lawsuit states the Caro Schools recognized “the systematic nature of bullying, hazing and sexual harassment on the Caro High School football teams that John Due was subject to in a letter that was sent to his parents on August 15, 2020.”

The lawsuit states the student-athlete transferred to another school district in 2019 and while it is asking for compensatory damages, it does state a specific financial figure.

There was no comment from the school district or its attorney about the lawsuit and it should be noted the district has a new superintendent this school year.

We did not receive a call back from the Lansing area law firm that is representing John Doe in this matter.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.