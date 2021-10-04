Covenant HealthCare reopens drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw has reopened its indoor drive-thru COVID-19 testing site as demand for tests grows in the area.

The site is located in front of Fashion Square Mall at the former Sears auto building in Saginaw Township.

Covenant first opened the indoor drive-thru site last fall to protect people from the winter weather when they got tested for COVID-19. It remained open until mid-July but was shut down because demand for tests shrunk and less than 20 people were coming in for a test each day.

The site will be used for people that are currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, have a recent known exposure, or proof of testing is need for upcoming travel. A physician order is required to get tested at this location. More information can be found here.

This reopening comes as demand for testing grows around Saginaw County. Christina Harrington, the health officer for Saginaw County’s health department, said that testing has been steadily increasing as COVID-19 cases also increased.

“We’re doing about 4,000 tests per million per day in our population so that probably looks about double where we were at the beginning of August.,” she said.

Harrington said students going back to school and the recent uptick in cases is likely leading to this increase in testing.

“Anytime we know that we see sort of transmission increasing or the number of cases starting to go up, it typically sort of follows that curve,” Harrington said. “So, we’ll see an increase in testing when we see an increase in cases so they’re co-dependent on one another.”

Even with increased testing, Harrington said the county’s positivity rate has remained rather constant at between 8-10 percent.

At-home COVID-19 testing has also become more popular. Harrington said these antigen testing kits are a good tool for people to use if they are not feeling well and want to know if they contracted the virus.

“I think people are realizing that they can do those tests at home,” she said. “And you know, ‘I have a sore throat’ well maybe I should test myself before I go to work, which I think is a great thing.”

Harrington said she has heard that getting your hands on one of these kits has been tough as of late but she hopes supply will increase soon.

“We’ve been hearing that the availability of those antigen test kits are going to increase,” she said. “I don’t know the timeframe for that but I think that’s what’s likely to move forward. We’re hopeful because it’s a great tool for folks.”

If anyone does test positive using one of these at-home tests, Harrington said that you should then go to a testing center to get a PCR COVID-19 test to confirm if you have the virus.

“The opportunity and availability of testing is important for us to sort of navigate a path forward,” Harrington.

