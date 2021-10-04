Flint organization to open safe house for human trafficking survivors

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -According to statistics from the National Human Trafficking Hotline, Michigan is ranked in the top 10 in the nation for human trafficking cases.

It’s why a local non profit is working to help survivors overcome their trauma.

”We’re going to have mental health classes, medical and we’re going to do restorative programs to help them,” said James Moorehouse INC. founder, Cheryl Golidy.

A safe place for those who have been victimized-- that is what Cheryl Golidy is hoping to transform a currently empty building in Flint into.

“I’ve met people who have been human trafficked. But it’s been on my heart since 2019 when I was introduced to human trafficking at my job, we had to do an in service,” Golidy said.

Golidy is the founder and chair of James Moorehouse INC--- a non profit organization in Flint that offers supports to victims of human trafficking.

Saturday, the organization hosted a pop-up event with vendors to raise money for a future safe house for survivors in Genesee County.

“And all the funds go towards the victims who will be living there to serve their needs. As far as medical dental, whatever they need,” she said.

Golidy says she was compelled to get involved after hearing stories of human trafficking.

“People are always following young women and trying to lure them. Boys too. I ran into a boy, and I asked could I tell his story. He was 16 and he saw a sign on a telephone pole, youth jobs and he answered it. And they came and got him and took him off. But he was able to escape,” Golidy said

If everything goes as planned, Golidy hopes to have her home for survivors open by January.

“We’re able to meet people who want to help us in the city and so they are making the connection so we can get that permit,” she said.

If you are a victim of human trafficking or know someone you think may need help, please contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at: 888-373-7888, or text 233733.

