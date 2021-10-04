Grammy winning mandolinist Chris Thile coming to Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Mandolinist Chris Thile is best known from the bluegrass trio Nickel Creek and Punch Brothers.

The MacArthur Fellow and Grammy Award-winning mandolinist, singer, and songwriter is coming to Flint’s Capitol Theater at 7 p.m. Wednesday for a performance. Click here for information about tickets.

He talked about what people who aren’t familiar with his music can expect to hear and getting back on the road for touring after a long COVID-19 layoff.

