Grand Blanc barbershop celebrates 100 years of business

A small town barber shop in Grand Blanc, Reid’s Barbershop has been serving its community for a century now.

ABC12 News caught up with the owner of the barber shop, Chad Reid.

“I think it was a idea that started with my great grandfather and didn’t have any idea that his whole family would follow. He was more set on having a business for his family, and I believe that was the reason behind becoming barbers you know everybody just does need a haircut and it does work for us,” said Reid.

Reid said that some customers have had their hair cut by multiple people in his family. From his dad, Uncle Gary, and even his great grandpa.

“We have customers that have still come around since my great grandfather, have cut their hair, they’re 95 years old and some 80 years old, So they definitely have told me many times that they’ve had four generations cut their hair” he said. “Well, it means the world to me. When you have your great grandfather start something back in 1920 and carry that tradition on with my grandfather, father and his brothers were also part of it. I also get to be a part of something that’s real, in this community.”

It is Reid’s passion and dedication that continue to provide the community with the service that they have come to expect over the last 100 years.

“When you have a passion for something and want to do something you make it the best you can. And with that knowledge, you know, we get to have better work better craftsmanship because we wanted to do and it wasn’t because we had to it,” said Reid.

Reid knows that this century long business wouldn’t be where it is today without the dedication from the barbers.

“I wouldn’t be anywhere without my barbers. We have barbers through the generations we’ve had one barber that worked for us, since he was 15 years old and you retire when you believe you 72 years old, and without these barbers we wouldn’t have the community who then wrap their arms around us and became who we are today,” said Reid.

