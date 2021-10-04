Advertisement

Hoffa: USTR Tai Puts Workers First In Speech Outlining Trade Policy With China

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)
International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa on U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai's speech today that reset the nation's trade policy with China.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)
International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

"Ambassador Tai's speech outlining this Administration's China trade policy was worth the wait. As the only labor representative on her Advisory Committee on Trade Policy and Negotiations, I especially commend the overdue 'worker-centric' bottom-line in the holistic and pragmatic approach she described this morning.

"The Ambassador should expect and enjoy bipartisan support in the Congress and among the larger fair trade networks of family farmers and working families as she prepares for the upcoming frank conversations with the Chinese regime."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Ted Gotsch, (703) 899-0869
tgotsch@teamster.org

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoffa-ustr-tai-puts-workers-first-in-speech-outlining-trade-policy-with-china-301392069.html

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases