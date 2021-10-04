HUMANITAS Names Michelle Franke As New Executive Director

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUMANITAS announced today the selection of Michelle Franke as their new Executive Director, effective October 25, 2021.

Michelle Franke

Franke comes to HUMANITAS from her role as the Executive Director of PEN America Los Angeles, an organization she has led since 2015. For over a decade, Franke has supported writers by developing distinguished arts and education programs, producing over 200 public events, and fostering partnerships with institutions across Southern California. She was named a "Face to Watch" by the Los Angeles Times and founded the literary journal, The Rattling Wall, which published the work of over 275 writers during its eight-year run.

"HUMANITAS is an organization dedicated to honoring writers and the stories they tell," said current HUMANITAS President Jenny Bicks. "Michelle's passion and stellar track record of championing the written word make her the perfect person to take us into our exciting future. We are thrilled to welcome her to HUMANITAS."

"Empathy is sorely lacking in our current world; I can't imagine a more exciting time to be discovering, nurturing and celebrating screen and television writers whose work inspires us, connects us, and helps us better understand the human condition," said Franke.

About HUMANITAS

HUMANITAS is a nonprofit organization that honors and empowers film and television writers whose work explores the human condition in a nuanced, meaningful way which brings the global community closer. Through the signature HUMANITAS Prize and the New Voices and College fellowships, HUMANITAS aims to bring writing about the human condition to the forefront and celebrate what unites us.

For more information, please visit HUMANITAS at www.humanitasprize.org .

Media Contact:

HUMANITAS

Daniel Plagens

Program Manager

press@humanitasprize.org

(310) 454-8769

Humanitas Prize

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The HUMANITAS Prize