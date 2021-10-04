Intersection changes coming to improve pedestrian safety in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Changes are coming to three intersections in downtown Bay City. This comes as the city said that they are looking to improve pedestrian safety.

Both Center Avenue and 3rd street at Water Street will now be an all-way stop. These will be the first intersections along Water to see stop signs added.

One resident told ABC12 News that he has seen first hand multiple close calls as people try to cross Water street.

The City of Bay City said that the downtown area has seen an increase of people walking and using the Byrd Scooters, so putting in the stop signs will better protect pedestrian traffic.

State Street at Smith Street will also see some changes starting Monday. The existing light will be removed, and stops signs will be added in place.

According to city officials, after a recent traffic study, they said that there just isn’t enough traffic in the area to make a light necessary.

The study also showed keeping a light in place when not necessary can increase wait times and even make an intersection more dangerous.

These changes all go into effect Monday.

The City of Saginaw also recently replaced multiple lights in downtown with stop signs-- saying they were also seeing a decline in traffic.

