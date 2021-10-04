JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

The weather system that brought some heavy downpours to parts of Mid-Michigan Sunday and Monday will slowly weaken during the next day or so. The trend will be for the pockets of rain scattered around the area, to gradually fade away during the night. With mostly cloudy skies holding, lows early Tuesday morning will be in the 50s – more than ten degrees above the average for this time of the year.

A few light showers or sprinkles may linger across the southern parts of the area Tuesday, but most of us will stay dry and some of us will get into a partly sunny setting for the afternoon. Even with a light northeasterly wind prevailing, high temperatures for the day should manage to surround the 70-degree mark. Wednesday is looking mainly dry too, and high temperatures should manage to push past 70 away from the Lake Huron shoreline.

It looks like we will be dealing with another rain pattern as we close out the week. The system will spread into lower Michigan from the south, so the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area will see it move in early Thursday. Rain will overspread the entire area by late Thursday, with the whole pattern likely holding on through Friday. On ABC12 News we will tell you if the rain may even linger into the weekend. - JR