Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Tropical downpours will continue to dump heavy rain across parts of mid-Michigan.

Roads will have areas of standing water, especially where drains are clogged.

We could pick up an additional half inch to an inch by Monday morning.

Overnight temperatures will remain on the mild side with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Believe it or not, we should be in the mid 40s this time of year.

Look for spotty showers Monday with highs around 70.

That’s also a bit above our normal of the mid 60s.

We’ll dry out Tuesday and Wednesday before more rain returns for the end of the week.

I’ll have an update on rain amounts on ABC12 News at 6pm & 11pm.

