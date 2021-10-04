Advertisement

Lear Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Lear Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lear Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Lear Corporation)
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, will hold a conference call to review the company's third quarter 2021 financial results and related matters on November 2, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

To participate in the conference call:

  • Toll-free calls: 877-883-0383
  • International calls: 412-902-6506

The conference code is 4615282.

You also may listen to the live audio webcast of the call, in listen-only mode, on Lear's Investor Relations website at ir.lear.com. The webcast replay will be available two hours following the call.

Note: The third quarter 2021 slide presentation will be available on Lear's website before the earnings call begins on November 2, 2021.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lear-announces-date-for-third-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call-301392268.html

SOURCE Lear Corporation

