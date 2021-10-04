Advertisement

MAA Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release, Conference Call

MAA logo. (PRNewsFoto/MAA)
MAA logo. (PRNewsFoto/MAA)
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MAA (NYSE: MAA) announced today that the company expects to release its third quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 after market close and will hold its third quarter conference call on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. During the conference call, company officers will review third quarter performance and conduct a question-and-answer period.

MAA logo. (PRNewsFoto/MAA)
MAA logo. (PRNewsFoto/MAA)

The conference call-in number is (877) 830-2598 (Domestic) or +1 (785) 424-1877 (International).  The Conference ID is MAA.  A replay of the conference call will be available from October 28, 2021 through November 11, 2021 by dialing (800) 723-5154 (Domestic) or +1 (402) 220-2661 (International).

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible through the "For Investors" page of the company's website at www.maac.com, and an audio archive of the call will be available on the Company's website following the call's conclusion.

About MAA
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.  For further details, please refer to www.maac.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maa-announces-date-of-third-quarter-2021-earnings-release-conference-call-301392223.html

SOURCE MAA

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases