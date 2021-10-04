Advertisement

Medical Monday: Breast cancer is second most common cancer for women

By ABC12 News Staff
Oct. 4, 2021
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which will be the focus this month during our Medical Monday segments.

Dr. Omari Young with the Hurley Medical Center said breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women after skin cancer. About 1 in 8 women are at risk of receiving that diagnosis in their lifetime.

Young talked about the importance of early detection, common signs of breast cancer, lifestyle factors that can increase the risk and genetic factors that predispose some women to higher risk.

