Michigan reports over 8,700 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan continued increasing over the weekend with the highest daily average for Saturday through Monday since last spring.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 8,704 new COVID-19 illnesses for Saturday through Monday for a total of 1,039,337. The daily average of 2,901 newly confirmed cases continues to be the highest rating since early May.

State health officials reported 69 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Saturday through Monday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 21,139.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased back above 43,000 tests completed per day last week before falling to just over 21,000. The percentage of positive tests remained steady above 8% last week.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses continued increasing. As of Monday, 1,782 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 115 more than Friday. Of those, 1,667 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care both increased over weekend. As of Monday, Michigan hospitals were treating 468 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 238 of them were on ventilators.

Since Friday, there are 32 more COVID-19 patient in intensive care and 21 more on ventilators.

Michigan has distributed over 13.377 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 7.191 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.511 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 675,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.973 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.375 million people statewide. A total of 58% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 67.8% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 37,967 cases and 963 deaths, which is an increase of 272 cases and two deaths.

Saginaw, 23,371 cases and 632 deaths, which is an increase of 188 cases and two deaths.

Arenac, 1,374 cases and 31 deaths, which is an increase of 23 cases.

Bay, 12,467 cases and 355 deaths, which is an increase of 181 cases.

Clare, 2,6056 cases and 91 deaths, which is an increase of 53 cases.

Gladwin, 2,438 cases and 62 deaths, which is an increase of 41 cases.

Gratiot, 3,932 cases and 120 deaths, which is an increase of 55 cases and one death.

Huron, 3,417 cases and 82 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Iosco, 2,377 cases and 80 deaths, which is an increase of 45 cases.

Isabella, 6,807 cases and 100 deaths, which is an increase of 95 cases and one death.

Lapeer, 8,944 cases and 225 deaths, which is an increase of 91 cases.

Midland, 8,466 cases and 116 deaths, which is an increase of 114 cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 1,964 cases and 45 deaths, which is an increase of 63 cases.

Oscoda, 696 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Roscommon, 1,864 cases and 56 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Sanilac, 4,039 cases and 123 deaths, which is an increase of 31 cases and one death.

Shiawassee, 6,701 cases and 118 deaths, which is an increase of 51 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 5,727 cases and 172 deaths, which is an increase of 66 cases and two deaths.

