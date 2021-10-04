Michigan Supreme Court revisiting case of woman killed while pounding on a door

DETROIT (WJRT) (AP) - Years later, the Michigan Supreme Court this week is revisiting the case of a young woman who was killed while pounding on a door before dawn in suburban Detroit.

The result could lead to a new sentencing hearing for Ted Wafer, who has been in prison since his conviction in 2014.

Wafer was sentenced to at least 17 years in prison for second-degree murder, manslaughter and a gun crime.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments Thursday about whether it was improper for Wafer to be convicted of murder and manslaughter.

It’s a key issue for Wafer because his sentencing guidelines for murder were enhanced by the manslaughter conviction.

