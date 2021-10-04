FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A slow moving low pressure system exiting the area will keep scattered showers in the forecast today. We’ll then dry out and get in on a little sunshine over the next couple of days.

Temps won’t change a whole lot today with highs remaining in the mid and upper 60s for most – some might be lucky enough to briefly hit 70 degrees this afternoon. Winds will stay out of the NNE at 5-10mph, then continue overnight around 10mph.

We’ll be cloudy today with scattered showers and possible storms. Rain ends later tonight from north to south, giving way to just a chance of a few sprinkles/stray showers early tomorrow. Clouds then decrease tomorrow from north to south.

Lows tonight will be near 60 with highs Tuesday around 70 for most – mid 60s near the lakeshore with a NE wind at 10mph.

We’re dry for Wednesday before rain moves back in Wednesday night.

