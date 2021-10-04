Advertisement

More rain

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A slow moving low pressure system exiting the area will keep scattered showers in the forecast today. We’ll then dry out and get in on a little sunshine over the next couple of days.

Temps won’t change a whole lot today with highs remaining in the mid and upper 60s for most – some might be lucky enough to briefly hit 70 degrees this afternoon. Winds will stay out of the NNE at 5-10mph, then continue overnight around 10mph.

We’ll be cloudy today with scattered showers and possible storms. Rain ends later tonight from north to south, giving way to just a chance of a few sprinkles/stray showers early tomorrow. Clouds then decrease tomorrow from north to south.

Lows tonight will be near 60 with highs Tuesday around 70 for most – mid 60s near the lakeshore with a NE wind at 10mph.

We’re dry for Wednesday before rain moves back in Wednesday night.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

WJRT October 4th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT October 4th, 2021 Morning Weather
A few showers to start the week with slightly above normal temperatures
Kevin’s Weather Forecast
A few showers to start the week with slightly above normal temperatures
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Rain and storms expected today
Heavy rain possible today with thunderstorms in the mix