Oakland University president giving $1 million to school

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — The president of Oakland University says she is donating $1 million to the school for scholarships.

Ora Pescovitz says she wants to attract students who might not be thinking about Oakland, which is in suburban Detroit. The scholarships will be handled by the school’s Honors College.

The goal is to eventually assist 16 to 20 students a year. Pescovitz is also a medical doctor. She has been Oakland president since 2017 after working at drug company Eli Lilly and the University of Michigan Health System. Oakland has more than 13,000 undergraduate students.

