Police: 18-year-old attacked father with lye drain cleaner, leaving him with burns

(WNDU)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An 18-year-old woman from northern Oakland County is facing charges after she allegedly dumped lye drain cleaner on her father, causing significant burns.

Michigan State Police say a neighbor found the man lying unconscious on a couch inside a Groveland Township residence. He was rushed to Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township, where he was being treated for non-life-threatening burns on his head, torso, arms and legs.

Investigators learned of the incident after the man arrived at the hospital and responded to the residence, where they found the man’s 18-year-old daughter. Lye drain cleaner still covered the couch where the man was found.

Michigan State Police say the woman poured the drain cleaner on her father with water, causing a chemical reaction that burned his skin. She allegedly left him lying unconscious on the couch until the neighbor found him.

Police haven’t released information about what led to the alleged attack.

The victim remained hospitalized Monday while his daughter was in the Oakland County Jail while prosecutors reviewed police reports about the incident.

