Police looking for missing 66-year-old with dementia

Craig William Harding
Craig William Harding(source: Michigan State Police)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a 66-year-old man with dementia who was last seen in the St. Johns area on Monday morning.

Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Craig William Harding, who police say suffers from early onset dementia. He was last seen at a Speedway gas station south of Sheridan Road in St. Johns.

Harding may be driving a 2002 black Chevrolet Tahoe, which has two doors that open outward in the back rather than a hatch. The SUV has Michigan license plate ECE2563.

Anyone who sees Harding should call 911 immediately or Clinton County Central Dispatch at 989-224-6792.

