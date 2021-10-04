Police looking for missing 66-year-old with dementia

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a 66-year-old man with dementia who was last seen in the St. Johns area on Monday morning.

Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Craig William Harding, who police say suffers from early onset dementia. He was last seen at a Speedway gas station south of Sheridan Road in St. Johns.

Harding may be driving a 2002 black Chevrolet Tahoe, which has two doors that open outward in the back rather than a hatch. The SUV has Michigan license plate ECE2563.

Anyone who sees Harding should call 911 immediately or Clinton County Central Dispatch at 989-224-6792.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.