President Biden planning another Michigan visit on Tuesday

He plans to explain how money from his trillion-dollar infrastructure bill would be spent
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HOWELL, Mich. (WJRT) - President Joe Biden will be returning to Michigan on Tuesday to promote his Build Back Better agenda, which is part of his trillion-dollar infrastructure package.

Biden will be in Howell to explain how the money in the plan will be spent for things like accessible internet and public works projects, as well as for health care. He has proposed tax increases on wealthy Americans and corporations to pay for the bill.

This will be Biden’s third visit to Michigan since he took office in January.

He visited the Pfizer plant in Portage on Feb. 19, where the company’s COVID-19 vaccine is produced. He and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talked about the importance of getting vaccinated during the visit.

Biden visited Ford’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center near Detroit on May 18 to discuss electric vehicles and related infrastructure.

His most recent visit came over Independence Day weekend, where he visited the Traverse City area with Whitmer. Biden used the visit to pitch his immigration plans with two couples from Guatemala, who were picking fruit.

