Puttshack Announces November Opening Date for Its Second U.S. Venue at Oakbrook Center

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Puttshack, the world's first and only upscale tech-infused mini golf experience with global food and beverage, is bringing its new way to play to Chicago. Puttshack will open the doors to its second U.S. location at Oakbrook Center in Chicago's western suburb, Oak Brook, Ill., on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Puttshack's elevated entertainment experience will be a first-choice destination for every Chicagoan looking for a great time out with friends and family. The more than 25,000 square-foot space will feature four custom-made, tech-driven, highly competitive mini golf courses. They are powered by the brand's leading patented Trackaball™ technology, which is integrated throughout the entire game experience, including seamless automated scoring, bonus points opportunities, interactive games at each hole and more. The game play is also matched by an innovative, globally inspired dining menu and full cocktail bar, as well as world-class hospitality and a high-energy, upscale nightclub vibe. All this month leading up to the opening, Chicago residents can sign up online for Puttshack's rewards program, Puttshack Perks, and receive a free game at the new Oak Brook location.

"We are excited to be opening Puttshack's second U.S. location at Oakbrook Center," said Joe Vrankin, CEO of Puttshack. "As a company globally headquartered in Chicago, it's very special to bring the Puttshack experience to our own backyard in just a couple of weeks."

With its global headquarters based in Chicago, Puttshack is committed to giving back to its community by supporting Loaves & Fishes, an anti-poverty, hunger relief organization providing healthy food and programs for self-sufficiency to struggling families in DuPage County. As part of its menu give-back program, Puttshack Oakbrook is pledging $1.00 for every purchase of the Chicago Tailpipe, a locally inspired sharable spring roll dish packed with Italian beef, beef giardiniera peppers and signature cheese, served with au jus dipping sauce.

Located at 1828 Oakbrook Center, Puttshack Oakbrook will feature prominently as a part of Oakbrook Center, a premier outdoor shopping destination in Chicago's western suburbs that includes an expansive selection of retail stores, specialty stores and an abundance of one-of-a-kind dining and entertainment experiences.

The second U.S. location, Puttshack Oakbrook joins Puttshack Atlanta, which successfully opened at The Interlock in April 2021 and continues to outperform all success metrics, as well as the brand's three hugely popular London locations. Puttshack Oakbrook will be followed by Miami, Boston, Houston and Scottsdale in 2022, as well as Nashville and Atlanta High Street locations in 2023. The team expects to announce more U.S. locations soon that plan to open in 2022 and beyond.

About Puttshack

Puttshack is a leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Combining a tech-infused mini golf game with exceptional food and beverage offering, Puttshack has multi-generation appeal. Patented Trackaball™ technology allows guests to play a point scoring game surrounded by an upscale and exciting environment. Puttshack is the perfect place to host a company off site, celebrate a birthday, date night or simply hang out with friends. Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has three London locations and one U.S. location in Atlanta with ambitious global plans for expansion.

The company has its global headquarters in Chicago, Ill. with a UK headquarters in London. For more information, please visit: https://www.puttshack.com.

