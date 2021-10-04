Recall language has been approved against Davison school board member

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Election Commission has approved recall language against Davison School Board member Matthew Smith.

Supporters of the recall said that it’s over a misdemeanor charge. Smith faces a count of malicious use of a phone after being accused of threatening an Upper Peninsula clerk.

The clerk for Houghton County said a man called her last March threatening to poison and kill her dogs.

Smith has 10 days to appeal the recall language decision.

If an appeal isn’t filed, or is denied, supporters can then start gathering signatures to put the recall on the ballot.

