Residential Landscaping Product Sales to Remain Elevated as "Do-It-For-Me" Trend Regains Momentum

CLEVELAND, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis forecasts residential demand for landscaping products to grow 2.3% per year through 2025 to $7.2 billion. Major trends supporting growth of landscaping product sales have seen increased intensity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including:

greater investment in outdoor living areas , which can offer a comfortable and safe alternative to crowded public spaces and indoor gatherings

higher participation in gardening, spurring sales of landscape products that facilitate this activity

increased near-term spending on home improvements, particularly on higher value professional-grade projects, as the pandemic allowed more consumers to divert time and funds for home improvement projects

While some trends will continue to grow in popularity, others will moderate post-pandemic. For instance, professionally installed products are expected to outpace those installed by consumers through 2025 as more people resume activities outside the house and the "do-it-for-me" (DIFM) movement regains momentum.

Hardscaping & Outdoor Lighting Among Biggest Beneficiaries of DIFM Rebound

Through 2025, hardscaping and outdoor lighting are two areas that will see above average growth as the (DIFM) market rebounds. The pandemic led many homeowners to delay large, costly, or complicated projects. As the pandemic wore on, and consumers became more comfortable with having workers at their homes, contractors became overwhelmed with orders, causing longer lead times. Because hardscaping and lighting can be difficult to install, professionals will benefit from consumer interest in outdoor areas, particularly as the DIFM trend expands through 2025.

Products:

Hardscaping products: concrete pavers, slabs, and planks; lumber (wood, plastic, composite); blocks (stone, concrete, and glass); stone tiles, slabs, and veneer (natural and manufactured); bricks; aggregates; other hardscaping products (e.g., stone boulders; porcelain, other ceramic, and glass tile; metal and plastic edging; plastic or rubber pavers; and plastic faux rocks)

Outdoor structures (sheds; hobby greenhouses; gazebos; hobby greenhouses; gazebos and pavilions; arches, arbors, trellises, and pergolas; bridges and other structures)

Decorative landscaping products: water features (e.g., fountains, ponds, waterfalls); lawn ornaments; statuary; other outdoor décor (e.g., wind spinners, garden stakes, wind chimes, gazing balls)

Pots, planters, and raised beds (plastic, pottery, or other materials such as concrete and fiberglass)

Bird and wildlife products (feeders, houses, birth baths and other products)

Landscape lighting (solar-powered, low-voltage, line-voltage and other)

Other landscaping products (heating products, synthetic turd, fabrics and accessories)

End user:

Consumer/DIY

Professional

Project type:

New residential

Renovation and repair

