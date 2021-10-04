Residents speak in community conversation with Flint Police Department

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime was the focus of a community meeting in Flint Monday. Faith and community leaders along with law enforcement came together to discuss criminal activity in the city.

Pastor Freelon Threlked was one of a handful of clergy in attendance.

“Oh, oh day and night my sister, day and night,” is how the 80 year old pastor describes the Flint of today compared to how it was when he arrived in the city decades ago,” said Threlked.

Threlkeld joined other clergy and community leaders at Foss Avenue Baptist Church for a community meeting on crime.

“And, the reason for what’s going in Flint now is because of the lack of teaching the foundation of human behavior,” he said.

Violent crime, overall, is down in Flint, but homicides are up. 53 homicides so far this year, compared to 42 during the same time last year.

”All part one crime is down 10 .52 percent,” said Flint Sgt. Tyrone Booth. “But, homicides are up 28.95 percent,” he said.

Booth addressed the small crowd and shared the data pointing to whose largely responsible for the current crime wave in the city

“Most of our individuals who are committing these violent acts are now 16 and under as young as 11 who are shooting people, taking lives,” he said.

Pastor Threlkeld is troubled, but not surprised by the data.

”The mindset of our children has deteriorated because children are raising children, the younger generation don’t want to adhere to the old generation”, the pastor said.

That might be a part of the problem, but Sgt. Booth says when it comes to crime, regardless whose committing it, it won’t end until the community steps up.

“It’s going to take all of us providing information in order to make a change and that’s that’s just it,” he said.

Booth apologized and said “but that’s what its going to take.” I’m sorry but that’s what its going to take.

It’s a point that Threlkeld and others in attendance agree with.

“I believe if we work together as grassroots, a community we can police ourselves,” Threlkeld said.

Reverend Christian Jones from the Flint Mission Network agreed. “We absolutely need to come together, the police can’t do this on their own we as the neighborhood can’t do this on our own we all have to come together,” Jones said.

Sgt. Booth said the police department has added 22 police officers in the last three months and others are currently in the academy.

