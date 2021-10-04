Saginaw to hold gun and ammo amnesty day event Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police in Saginaw are investigating the city’s 15th homicide of the year. All but one of those deaths resulted from gunfire.

While police look for suspects in this latest shooting death, the city is making an offer to residents in hopes of cutting down on the gun violence.

The city is asking anyone that wants to turn in guns or ammunition during it Gun and Ammunition Amnesty Day this Saturday.

“Its frustrating its hard, because there is no one perfect, wave a magic wand and its solved solution,” says Saginaw City Council Member Annie Boensch about the gun violence in the city.

Balloons are set at the location of where Saginaw’s latest shooting victim was found. 22-year-old Azavien Claudio was shot and killed, his body found on Burrows Street.

There have been press conferences, a prayer march, and now police and city leaders are holding a gun amnesty day to see if this might be part of the solution in slowing down gun violence.

“If we can get one weapon off the streets, if there is anybody out there with something in their possession, or knows that maybe a young person in their household has that they want to turn in and get out of their hands, there is an opportunity to do that,” says Boensch.

Anyone who wants to get rid of a firearm or ammunition with no questions asked, can do so by dropping the items off at the city’s main fire station on Federal, or at Fordney Park on Gratiot this Saturday from 1-5 p.m. Boensch says she realizes that someone may drop off a gun that may have been involved in a crime.

“It won’t be involved in another, if we get it off the streets, that’s the important part, it doesn’t matter what happened previously as long as its off the streets, nobody is going to use that to harm anyone again,” she says.

Police and volunteers will be on hand to accept the guns and ammo.

“We are not looking to get anyone in trouble, we just want to make our community safer, we just want to feel comfortable coming forward,” says Boensch.

Saginaw police maintain a 24-hour drop-off point for guns and ammo at the police station, which is located at 612 Federal.

The Saginaw Major Crimes Unit is asking anyone with information on this latest homicide to give the state police, city police, or Crimestoppers a phone call. Tips will remain anonymous.

