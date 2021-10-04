Advertisement

S&W to Participate in Panel Discussion "Food Security and the Agricultural Supply Chain" at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference

Panel discussion scheduled for 11:00am ET on Wednesday, October 6, 2021
S&W Seed Company is a leading provider of seed genetics, production, processing and marketing....
S&W Seed Company is a leading provider of seed genetics, production, processing and marketing. (PRNewsFoto/S&W Seed Company)
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGMONT, Colo., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) today announced that the Company's CEO, Mark Wong, will be participating in a panel at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference titled "Food Security and the Agricultural Supply Chain." The panel, to be conducted virtually, will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 11:00am ET.

S&W Seed Company is a leading provider of seed genetics, production, processing and marketing....
S&W Seed Company is a leading provider of seed genetics, production, processing and marketing. (PRNewsFoto/S&W Seed Company)

To access the panel, please visit: https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham2/panel3/2264067

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event, which runs from October 5, 2021 through October 7, 2021. To arrange a meeting, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at www.lythampartners.com/fall2021invreg.

About S&W Seed Company

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global integrated seed technology company focused on middle market crops. Headquartered in the United States and with operations in Australia, S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed Company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa, sorghum and pasture seeds, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W's product portfolio also includes hybrid sunflower and wheat and the company is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sw-to-participate-in-panel-discussion-food-security-and-the-agricultural-supply-chain-at-the-lytham-partners-fall-2021-investor-conference-301392214.html

SOURCE S&W Seed Company

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases